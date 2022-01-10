Debt-ridden youth ends life

Debt-ridden youth ends life

DHNS
Mangaluru,
  Jan 10 2022
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 23:14 ist

A 26-year-old youth ended his life by suicide in his office in Kulai on Monday.

The youth, identified as Sushant, is a resident of Pakshikere.

Sources in Suratkal police station said that Sushant had lost his parents 15 years ago and was survived by his brother Aswith.

Sushant in the suicide note he left behind said that he had made the extreme decision after failing to clear the debt. He appealed to his relatives not to receive calls from the 'loan app'.

