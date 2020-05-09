'Decision on daily poojas in temples soon'

A decision to start daily Poojas in temples across the state will be taken shortly, Endowment Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary said on Saturday.

He told media persons in Kundapur that 34,000 priests working in the temples coming under Endowment department would receive ration kits. The responsibility of supplying ration kits to the priests was entrusted to deputy commissioners. The 1,000 priests in Udupi district will be offered groceries at Kollur Mookambika temple.

He said around seven lakh people were fed in 210 temples coming under A category in state.

Poojary said he had spoken to the chief minister on offering financial support to the priests. The CM has instructed officials to make the necessary arrangements.

He added around 12,000 people are fed in Kadri temple in Dakshina Kannada, he said.