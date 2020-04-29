Decision on inter-district travel within 2 days

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that a decision on inter-district travel would be taken within two days.

Several people are stranded in various districts and are unable to join their family members due to lockdown.

He was speaking at a meeting held to discuss on the precautionary measures to check the control of Covid 19 at DC’s office in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Poojary said in the first phase stranded labourers were sent back by the state government to their native places to engage in farming activities and other works.

Accordingly, the Dakshina Kannada district administration had arranged to send back stranded migrant labourers to their native places.

Already 4,000 labourers have left for their native places from Dakshina Kannada. All the stranded labourers in Mangaluru will be sent back within three to four days, he added.

In the second phase, people who are remained stranded in different places will be helped to join their family. All facilities will be made if NRIs from the district are evacuated from foreign countries.

Last rites

The Minister said that the district administration has decided to conduct final rites of Covid-19 victims at crematorium in Boloor.

The crematorium has electric furnace. There will be no confusion further on the same. The government will send guidelines on treating patients in clinics and nursing homes shortly.

