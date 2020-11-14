Decision on Kambala after Centre's new guidelines

The decision on organising Kambala, the traditional folk sports of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be taken only after the Central government issues fresh set of guidelines, said District in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

A delegation of Kambala Samithi led by president P R Shetty, vice-president Naveenchandra Alva and others had met the Minister and MP seeking permission for organising Kambala. The organisers impressed on the Minister and MP the cultural heritage on the folk sport of Tulu Nadu. They said that the Kambala will be organised by keeping forth the Covid-19 guidelines.

Poojary informed the delegation members that the government was also eager to hold the event. MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that country's economy is on the revival mode and Centre is also easing the restrictions. A fresh set of guidelines will be issued by the Centre shortly. Depending on the guidelines, measures will be taken on Kambala.

"All support will be given for Kambala as it will help in boosting the tourism sector in the region," added the Minister.