'Declare Nagarahole as tribe area'

Forest-dwelling tribal community members decided to urge the government to declare Nagarahole forest as a fifth scheduled tribe area, during a meeting held at the haadi, recently.
The dwellers of Karadikallu, Athoor and Kolli haadi convened a meeting at Odathigudi Temple and demanded facilities for the dwellers.
The community rights should be given to the dwellers, they said.
Forest rights committee president J A Shivu said that tribals residing in the line houses of coffee plantations should be rehabilitated.
The forest dwellers should not be evicted forcefully, he added.
The meeting was attended by K Badaga Gram Panchayat PDO Poonaccha, forest department officials and others.
