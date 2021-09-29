'Declare Nagarahole as tribe area'

Forest-dwelling tribal community members decided to urge the government to declare Nagarahole forest as a fifth scheduled tribe area, during a meeting held at the haadi, recently.

The dwellers of Karadikallu, Athoor and Kolli haadi convened a meeting at Odathigudi Temple and demanded facilities for the dwellers.

The community rights should be given to the dwellers, they said.

Forest rights committee president J A Shivu said that tribals residing in the line houses of coffee plantations should be rehabilitated.

The forest dwellers should not be evicted forcefully, he added.

The meeting was attended by K Badaga Gram Panchayat PDO Poonaccha, forest department officials and others.