'Declare Nagarahole as tribe area'

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Sep 29 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 02:36 ist
Members of the tribal communities take part in a meeting near Gonikoppa.

Forest-dwelling tribal community members decided to urge the government to declare Nagarahole forest as a fifth scheduled tribe area, during a meeting held at the haadi, recently. 

The dwellers of Karadikallu, Athoor and Kolli haadi convened a meeting at Odathigudi Temple and demanded facilities for the dwellers.

The community rights should be given to the dwellers, they said. 

Forest rights committee president J A Shivu said that tribals residing in the line houses of coffee plantations should be rehabilitated.

The forest dwellers should not be evicted forcefully, he added. 

The meeting was attended by K Badaga Gram Panchayat PDO Poonaccha, forest department officials and others. 

