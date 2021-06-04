Decline in Covid-19 death rate in Kodagu

As many as 269 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Kodagu district on Friday.

As many as 444 people were discharged from the hospitals after being cured of the infection, during the last 24 hours, as on Friday morning at 8 am.

Two people succumbed to the virus during the period.

There has been a decline in the number of fresh cases and the death rate.

The district's tally of Covid-19 cases stands at 25,541, out of which 23,043 are recoveries and 2,166 are active cases.

There have been a total of 332 Covid-19 related deaths in the district so far.