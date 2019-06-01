Decline in fish catch in DK, Udupi in 2018-19

The total fish catch in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts has declined in the fiscal year 2018-19, when compared to total fish catch registered in previous fiscal year 2017-18.

In 2018-19, the fishermen in Dakshina Kannada district had caught 1,59,852 tonnes of fish, worth Rs 1,716 crore. While, the fish catch in Udupi during 2018-19 was 1,17,895 tonnes, worth Rs 1,450 crore.

In 2017-18, the fish catch in DK was 1,63,925 tonnes, worth Rs 1,656 crore. While in Udupi, it was 1,28,136 tonnes, worth Rs 1,580 crore.

In 2016-17, 1,58,290 tonnes of fish, worth Rs 1,582 crore, was caught in DK and 1,44,525 tonnes of fish, worth Rs 1,456 crore, was caught in Udupi.

Varieties of fish

The poor catch had forced the fishermen to return to the shore and anchor their fishing boats much earlier to the end of fishing season (in the third week of May). Fishermen said fish varieties like Ade, Koddai, Pomfret, Mackerel and Kingfish were not available in large quantities during the season.

It has been four months since the market saw the arrival of sardine. After the Ockhi cyclone that hit in August last, ‘Klathi’ fish had made its presence in Western Coast, which also affected the fish catch.

An unique sound made by Klathi fish scars other fish away.

According to Trawl Boat Fishermen’s Association President Nithin Kumar fishing is viable if a single trip to the deep sea fetches a fish catch worth Rs 6 lakh.

“We have to pay 25% commission to the fishermen labourers who accompany us to deep-sea fishing. Further, diesel worth

Rs 6,000 is needed for deep-sea fishing lasting for 10 days in addition to 450 boxes of ice,” he added.

Fish ban

The 61-day ban on deep-sea fishing for mechanised boats will come into force from Saturday. The ban also applies to boats having inboard or outboard engines above 10 hp. The ban orders have been issued under Karnataka Coastal Fishing (Regulation) Act, 1986. Traditional boats and motorised boats fitted with outboard engines less than 10 hp capacity are exempted from the ban.

Monsoon is the breeding season for fish and they lay eggs along the coast during the season. Thus most of the fish are likely to be caught easily in nets. The reckless fishing during monsoon will adversely affect fish catch in the later months. Those found violating the ban are denied of diesel subsidy for over a year, sources added.