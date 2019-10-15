Decline in TB cases in Chikkamagaluru district

There has been a decline in tuberculosis patients in Chikkamagaluru district. In 2015, a total of 955 patients were registered in the district. This year, 649 patients have been registered so far.

In the year 2018, 60 patients had died while this year, 35 patients have died so far. All the TB patients are in the age group of 45 to 60.

A majority of these patients hail from plateau region of Chikkamagaluru and Kadur taluks.

According to doctors, “A majority of the deaths are due to failure to avail treatment in the initial stage.”

As many as 12 patients in Kadur, seven in Chikkamagaluru, five in Tarikere, four each in Mudigere and Koppa, two in Sringeri and one in N R Pura have died of Tuberculosis.

There are 24 tuberculosis testing centres in the district. Cibinot machines are also available in the district to identify the disease.

According to TB Control Officer Dr Balakrishna, “Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that mainly affects lungs. The bacteria that cause tuberculosis are spread from one person to another. Coughing that lasts three or more weeks, coughing up blood, chest pain, breathlessness and weight loss are some of the symptoms of Tuberculosis.”

Depending on the intensity of the disease, the treatment lasts for six months to two years. The patients should consume nutritious food and take prescribed medicine. Under Nikshay Poshan Yojana, the patients are paid Rs 500 per month during the treatment, he said.

Dr Balakrishna said, “Awareness is being created on the spread of tuberculosis and the treatment. Health Assistants, Asha and Anganwadi workers are monitoring the tuberculosis patients. We have a target to free the district from TB by 2025.”