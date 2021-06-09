Decomposed body found in a plantation

The remains of the body of a man were found in a plantation situated on the foothills of Makkalagudi betta in Kiragandoor.

It is suspected that the man might have ended his life by jumping from the top of the hill. The incident must have taken place four months ago. The bones, pant and jerkin were found at the spot.

The plantation is owned by Roshan Poovaiah and the incident came to light when labourers went to the spot for work. The remains have been sent to a forensic laboratory in Madikeri.