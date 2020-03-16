Defer visit to tourist spots for a month: C'magaluru DC

Defer visit to tourist spots for a month: C'magaluru DC

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru ,
  • Mar 16 2020, 22:47pm ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2020, 23:05pm ist

In the backdrop of the coronavirus scare, tourists from within and outside the state and country should defer their visit to Chikkamagaluru district for a month, appealed Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham. 

“In the public interest, we will appeal to the tourists not to visit tourists spots like Mullayyanagiri, Bababudangiri, Kemmannugundi and Sringeri till April 15. This will help to check the spread of the disease to the community,” he told reporters. 

The DCF will be directed to temporarily ban safari in Bhadra Wildlife division. Samples of two patients suffering from symptoms of suspected coronavirus have tested negative, he clarified. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Defer visit
tourist spots
for a month
C'magaluru DC
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

China football teams rush home to avoid COVID-19 abroad

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

Akhilesh claims palm reader predicted SP win in 2022

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

4 Guj Congress MLAs resign ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

Oil slides further, nears $30 a barrel due to COVID-19

 