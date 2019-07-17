Deficit rain: Green gram, groundnut crops dry up

Farmers in the taluk are worried over the failure of monsoon this year.

In spite of the delayed monsoon, the taluk had experienced a good shower for a few days. However, now the rain has disappeared, forcing the farmers to stare at the sky for the rain to save their crops.

“Had the region received rain, we would have been busy removing the weeds and spraying insecticides to the crop. Owing to deficit rain, the sowing of onion has declined drastically,” rued farmers.

Even the fields have not been levelled to sow ragi. The taluk has seen only cloudy weather for the last month.

Those who have sown seeds are incurring a loss as the seeds have failed to sprout. The already sown green gram and groundnut have started drying up. Even Maize and ‘Kempu Jola’ have dried up without water.

There is time for sowing ragi. If the region gets at least two to three good showers, the sowing of ragi can be taken up, said the farmers.

Last year, owing to the North-East monsoon, farmers could cultivate ragi. As a result, there is fodder for cattle. If the ragi crops fail, then shortage of fodder will be experienced in the taluk, said worried farmers.

The target in the taluk is to sow paddy on 36,000 hectares of land. Farmer Chandrashekar from Malleshwara said, “Though there is time for sowing ragi, we are worried over deficit rainfall.”

Yagati Raitha Samparka Kendra Assistant Agriculture Officer Jayasri said, “Though the farmers have taken up ragi cultivation in Yagati, the deficit rainfall will affect them.”