Delay in rifle training affects arms licence applicants

The authorities are dilly-dallying over organising civil rifle training for civilians. The applications seeking a licence for possessing arms and transfer of license are lying idle.

As per the Arms Rules 2016, those who apply seeking licence for possessing arms should undergo civil rifle training and obtain authentication letter. The licence will be issued only after producing the letter.

Several people from N R Pura, Koppa, Sringeri and Mudigere areas have submitted applications seeking a licence for possessing SBBL gun for self-protection and protection of crops.

Speaking to DH, Farmer Martin Jose from Kamanakudige in N R Pura said, “My father had a licence for SBBL gun. After his death, I had applied to transfer the licence to my name one and a half years ago. However, the police department did not organise the civil rifle training programme. As a result, I could not avail the authentication certificate.”

“I received a letter from the DC’s office a few months ago asking me to undergo civil rifle training and get a certificate. If the certificate is furnished, then the application will be cleared immediately. Without organising the civil rifle training, how will I get the letter of having undergone training?” he asked.

A grower from N R Pura said, “Hundreds of applications have been submitted in Malnad area. If the CMC election is announced, then the training will be delayed further.”

Superintendent of Police Harish Pande said, “Civil rifle training will be organised in all taluks. We were waiting for the rain to subside. The training was organised in the district eight months ago.”