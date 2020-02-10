Delay in work: Zilla Panchayat resolves to withhold payments to KRIDL

Members at the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat general body meeting resolved to withhold payments to Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL), as the government agency has failed to complete the works on the drinking water units within the stipulated time.

Raising the issue during the meeting held on Sunday, member M S Mohammed said that most of the works are stagnant due to the negligent attitude of KRIDL.

ZP member Mamata Gatty urged for disciplinary action to be initiated against the erring officials.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr R Selvamani said that out of 125 drinking water units, only 60 have been handed over to the respective gram panchayats. The zilla panchayat drinking water and sanitation department cannot receive the rest of the units as the works are incomplete. Therefore, it is necessary to pass a resolution, to pay only for the units which are in a working condition.

ZP member Mamata Gatty said that even though it was decided to build two new classrooms at DKZP Higher Primary School in Sajipamunnuru in Panelabarike two years ago, classes are still conducted in the classrooms which are in deplorable condition.

The DDPI said that grants are sought from the Department of Public Instructions, Bengaluru, towards the construction of classrooms in Panekabarike and Vitlapadnuru in Bantwal taluk.

ZP members Janardana Gowda and Sucharitha Shetty pointed out that the grants towards the compensation of victims of natural calamity in the district, who lost their houses during August 2019, has not reached the beneficiaries yet.

Also, those who lost their houses during heavy rain in October and November should be compensated, they added.

Member Pramila Janardhan complained that the KSRTC buses plying on Puttur- Subrahmanya route are not giving stops to the students.

Asha Thimmappa Gowda said she travels in KSRTC buses in the region and she has noticed that there are only four to five passengers travelling in KSRTC buses, due to the negligent attitude of the officials concerned.

Member Koragappa Naik said that there is a need to control waste menace in Guruvayanakere Road.

He also said that the ZP should take initiatives to construct toilets in Shishila, Arasinamakki and Kalenja areas.

ZP President Meenakshi Shantigodu, ZP Vice President Kasturi Panja, Agriculture and Industries Standing Committee President K Ravindra Kambali, Social Justice Standing Committee President Mamatha M Shetty and Education and Health Standing Committee President Dhanalakshmi Gatty were present.