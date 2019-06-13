Delayed monsoon: Farming activities yet to intensify

The delay in monsoon has affected the farming activities in Ajjampura taluk. Sowing had not been taken up on 80% of the farmland in the taluk.

The farmers have only levelled the fields for farming.

Farmer Mallappa said, "Had the pre-monsoon showers lashed the taluk, the onion cultivation would have been taken up in the region. Without pre-monsoon showers, there is no moisture content in the field."

"Anticipating rain, I have sown onion on dry land. If the region gets rain, then seeds and fertilisers will be saved. Otherwise, I will incur a loss," said farmer Ravi from Gaurapura.

Owing to the delay in monsoon, several farmers have not shown interest in purchasing seeds. About 40% of the seeds have been sold so far. The seeds of groundnut and green gram are in stock, said Arun Kumar of Raitha Samparka Kendra.

The farmers are worried over delayed monsoon.