Delegation from Kerala seeks easing of restrictions

Delegation from Kerala seeks easing of travel restrictions

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri ,
  • Oct 22 2021, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 21:21 ist
A delegation from Kerala met the chief secretary to the Karnataka government, Ravi Kumar, in Bengaluru.

A delegation led by an MLA from Kerala met the chief secretary to the Karnataka government, Ravi Kumar, in Bengaluru, and appealed to him to facilitate the free movement of farmers’ vehicles between Kerala and Kodagu. 

The delegation comprised of Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, Rashtriya Krishi Uthpadakara Sanghatane president Philip and secretary Tanveer Razak. 

In their memorandum, the delegation members stated, “About 70% of the people from Kerala are engaged in farming activities and they have been exporting their farm produce. However, the Covid-19 restrictions have been hampering the farmers from visiting Karnataka.” 

Responding to the appeal, Ravi Kumar promised to do the needful to help the farmers. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delegation from Kerala
chief secretary
Karnataka
free movement

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

 