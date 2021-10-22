Delegation from Kerala seeks easing of travel restrictions

A delegation led by an MLA from Kerala met the chief secretary to the Karnataka government, Ravi Kumar, in Bengaluru, and appealed to him to facilitate the free movement of farmers’ vehicles between Kerala and Kodagu.

The delegation comprised of Kalpetta MLA T Siddique, Rashtriya Krishi Uthpadakara Sanghatane president Philip and secretary Tanveer Razak.

In their memorandum, the delegation members stated, “About 70% of the people from Kerala are engaged in farming activities and they have been exporting their farm produce. However, the Covid-19 restrictions have been hampering the farmers from visiting Karnataka.”

Responding to the appeal, Ravi Kumar promised to do the needful to help the farmers.