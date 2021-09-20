Delegation from Kodagu to meet CM regarding Dasara

A preparatory meeting on Madikeri and Gonikoppa Dasara celebrations was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal on Monday.

She collected information on the Dasara celebrations in the district and said that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dasara should be observed as a low-key affair.

The Dasara should be observed in a simple and traditional manner. The organisers should support the district administration, she appealed.

All should adhere to Covid appropriate behaviour. The guidelines issued by the state government related to Covid-19 should be strictly followed, said the deputy commissioner.

Madikeri Dasara Committee working president Robin Devaiah said that Dasara was observed grandiosely in the past. However, after the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been restricted to only a traditional affair.

The Karaga Utsava of Shakthi Devatas will commence on October 7 from Pampinakere, he added.

Seeking the release of additional funds for Madikeri Dasara, a delegation will be taken to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said.

Police inspector Medappa said that only 100 people were allowed to take part in Karaga Utsava last year.

Dashamantapa Samiti president Umesh Subramani said that Dasara was a simple affair last year.

Dasara Samiti general secretary B K Jagadish said that there is a need to give emphasis on lighting and decorations in Madikeri town for the Dasara.

Gonikoppa Cauvery Dasara Samiti's Jappu Subbaiah said that Dasara is observed in Gonikoppa for 10 days by offering puja rituals to Chamundeshwari.

The programmes will be organised as per the guidelines of the government, he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera, CMC Commissioner S V Ramdas, DySP Gajendra Prasad and others were present.