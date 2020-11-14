Delegation led by Kota Srinivas Poojary demands separate sand policy for coast

A delegation led by District-in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa demanding a separate sand policy for the coastal districts and solve the row over the shortage of sand.

The memorandum said that the mines and geology department should be directed to initiate measures for traditional sand extraction in the CRZ area. Permission should be floated for 30 proposals submitted to the State Minerals Corporations for extracting sand in the non-CRZ area.

Full power should be given to Deputy Commissioner to clear sand accumulated in Thumbe, Malavoor vented dams in the district. The delegation comprised of Minister C C Patil, MLAs Rajesh Naik, Sanjeeva Matandoor, S Angara, Vedavyasa Kamath, and Harish Poonja.