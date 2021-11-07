Delegation of farmers to meet Kodagu DC

Accusing the officials of neglecting farmers, the members of Ammatti Raitha Sangha have decided to take a delegation to the deputy commissioner and submit a memorandum to him.

A meeting will be held in this regard on November 12, said Ammatti Raitha Sangha honourary president Kavadichanda U Ganapathi, during a general meeting of the association, held at Basaveshwara Temple in Ammatti.

Association president Kechanda Kushalappa said that the government grants and schemes are not reaching the farmers.

“There is a need for the farmers to fight unitedly to avail the benefits meant for them. Officials are not working without kickbacks. Even after three years of constructing a bridge on Ammati-Ontiyangadi Main Road, the connectivity has not been provided,” he said.

During the meeting, a farmer complained that most of the migrant labourers from Assam and Bangladesh who work during the coffee harvest season in the district have fake identity cards. Moreover, the labourers arrive late for work and leave early, causing losses for agriculturists.

Another member alleged that the tarpaulins distributed by the agricultural department are of poor quality.

Leaders Nellamakkada Dharam, Vijay, Somaiah, Kuttanda Prince, Kavadichanda Poonacha, Kodimaniyanda Vishwanath and others also spoke.

Raitha Sangha vice president Kuttanda Chinnappa, office-bearers Machimanda Jaya Uttappa, Maneyapanda Goutham, P Hari, Pattada B Changappa, Mandepanda C Vijaya and Biddanda Subbaiah were present.

Farmers from Ammatti, Kavadi, Karmadu, Kumberi, Bilugunda, Hosuru, Bettageri, Kalatmadu, Achinadu, Maldare and Kannangala villages took part.