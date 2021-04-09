Delegation seeks action against wild elephant menace

A delegation led by Taluk Panchayat member Kuttanda Ajith Karumbaiah and Maldare Gram Panchayat president T S Sameer submitted a memorandum to Virajpet DCF Chakrapani, demanding measures to check the wild elephant menace.

The members said that elephants stray into human habitation during daylight. Digital signboards should be installed to track the movement of wild animals. This will help to check the damages.

Further, the delegation members urged the DCF to repair the roads leading to the coffee plantations and instal solar light in the tribal colonies.

“Trenches should be dug beside the road to check the elephants from straying. The farmers can instal a solar fence if 75% subsidy amount is given,” they added.

Virajpet DCF Chakrapani said that an action plan will be prepared for the installation of digital signboards and the same will be discussed with higher officials.

Radio collars have been fitted to three elephants—Ananya, Akanksha and Meera to trace their movement. A herd of female elephants will be identified and will be fitted with a radio collar by May 31, he said.

The estate owners should also inform the department of the elephants camping, he added.

Maldare Gram Panchayat member Mohammed, Mekooru-Palibetta Hitharakshana Samithi president Chendrimada Kittu Somaiah and others were present.