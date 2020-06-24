Delegation seeks fund for lift irrigation

A delegation from Bantwal met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa seeking to sanction Rs 45 crore to take up a lift irrigation at Balthila near Kalladka.

The lift irrigation is implemented, will irrigate 2,000 acre farmland. Balthila village has 3,943 acre farmland with 6,272 population. The lift irrigation will benefit around 1,300 families to take up farming. Further, it will also help in taking up farming on land that has been left fallow.

The delegation members informed the CM that the lift irrigation in Balthila will also help in improving the groundwater table. The delegation comprised of RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, MLA Rajesh Naik, former MLAs A Rukmaya Poojary, Padmanabha Kottari and others.