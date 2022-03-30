Delegation urges Pejawar seer to help in restoring peace, harmony

Members of Udupi district Sauharda Samiti met Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami on Wednesday and urged him to set right the deteriorating harmony between religions.
The delegation’s memorandum stated that traders from the Muslim community were not permitted to set up stalls and shops during the temple festivities.
The delegation also urged the seer to form a committee in order to spread the message of peace and harmony, acceptable to people of all faiths.
According to the seer, the highest priority in society is peace.
“Everyone should cooperate. Even if religious leaders take a decision, there is no guarantee that it will be implemented at the grass root level. There is a need to understand the pain and discomfort endured by those at the grass root level. Only then can a solution be found,” he added.
According to the seer, the opposition is taking place as a result of the pain that has been felt for a long time.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens
Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list
The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly
Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth
10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens
UN says half of global pregnancies unintended
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap