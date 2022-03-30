Delegation urges seer to help in restoring peace

Delegation urges Pejawar seer to help in restoring peace, harmony

DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 30 2022, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 23:04 ist

Members of Udupi district Sauharda Samiti met Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami on Wednesday and urged him to set right the deteriorating harmony between religions.

The delegation’s memorandum stated that traders from the Muslim community were not permitted to set up stalls and shops during the temple festivities.

The delegation also urged the seer to form a committee in order to spread the message of peace and harmony, acceptable to people of all faiths.

According to the seer, the highest priority in society is peace.

“Everyone should cooperate. Even if religious leaders take a decision, there is no guarantee that it will be implemented at the grass root level. There is a need to understand the pain and discomfort endured by those at the grass root level. Only then can a solution be found,” he added.

According to the seer, the opposition is taking place as a result of the pain that has been felt for a long time.

