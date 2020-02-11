Delhi mandate not against Modi, says Ravi

Local BJP leaders failing to focus on the election would have been responsible for the BJP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly election. The party will review the results, said BJP State General Secretary and District In-charge Minister C T Ravi.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have to develop an attitude to accept victory and defeat equally. We accept people's mandate. The mandate is not against Modi. The mandate is in favour of Kejriwal."

"The Congress has failed to open its account. Congress has reached a situation wherein it has to celebrate keeping the BJP away," he said.

Estimate

The minister said that an estimate of Rs 2.6 crore has been prepared for Zilla Utsava.

The fund earmarked for the utsava will only be used for it. BJP has won the election from Parliament to gram panchayat in the district. Hence, BJP leaders have received priority in the Zilla Utsava Samithi, he said.

Three labourers hailing from Assam have tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), at Madaboor in N R Pura taluk. The DHO has been directed to ensure that the disease does not spread to rest of the areas in the district. "We are alert on coronavirus as well," he added.