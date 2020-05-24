Demand and supply low for Kodagu orange

Kodagu orange, which is a brand in itself, has seen a low in terms of production over the years. Even though orange was grown as an alternative crop in coffee plantations of Kodagu, there was a great demand for Kodagu orange, known for its unique taste.

But, owing to the infestation of diseases and loss of demand, the planters have been drifting away from orange cultivation. As a result, the orange trees in the plantations are left without care.

Adding to the problems, the Covid-19 lockdown has left a drastic impact on orange cultivation. There has been a plunge in the demand for the fruit and the vendors too are not opting to sell the local fruit.

Generally, the street vendors used to sell a lot of Kodagu oranges. Due to the lockdown, oranges are not being supplied to Kerala. The local sale of Kodagu orange is less compared to the sale of the fruit in other districts.

In order to give a boost to orange cultivation, the department of horticulture has been distributing samplings of oranges to the growers. Orange saplings are grown in the horticultural nursery in Bethu village. Many people have been showing interest in purchasing orange saplings, said the officials.

According to some agriculturists, a dip in the market rate of orange has discouraged the growers. Also, the root rot disease and attack of fungi have been negatively affecting the crop. On the other hand, excessive use of fertilisers and insecticides has resulted in the reduction of the fertility of the soil.

Orange was cultivated on 8,000 to 10,000 hectares in Kodagu 25 years ago. Now it has come down to several hundred hectares.