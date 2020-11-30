Demand for repair of heritage school in Mangaluru sees no government response

The demand for restoration of a 140-year-old heritage Nellikatte Government School building in Puttur has not received any response so far. Dr S N Amrith Malla, a resident, had even drawn the attention of Prime Minister’s Office to the neglected condition of the school building in January 14, 2019.

In his complaint, Dr Malla said that he had been urging Dakshina Kannada (DK) Deputy Commissioner and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the past five to six years to repair the building.

“The building of the school is strong. Only tile roofing, alterations and plastering works needs to be taken up.

With the interest shown by previous ZP CEO Dr M R Ravi, an estimate of Rs 70 lakh was prepared for the restoration works. However, no work

has been taken up so far,” he added.

The building has come up on two acres of land and is located in a prime location in Puttur.

There is a need to conserve and safeguard it in order to take up academic and cultural activities. Following appeals, present ZP CEO Dr R Selvamani had written to Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to take up repair work as per the guidelines on November 23.

In the letter, the CEO stated that the school building can be used for organising public programmes once the repair work was completed. The school is located close to Puttur KSRTC bus stand.

Karnataka Sangha president B Purndara Bhat, Theatre director I K Boluvar, Kannada Sahitya Parishath Puttur taluk president Aithappa Naik and other eminent citizens too had appealed for the restoration of the school building, Dr Malla said.

Elderly citizens in Puttur recollect that Jnanpith awardee Kota Shivarama Karantha used to initiate theatre activities, including drama, Yakshagana, children’s play and other cultural activities, on the same school premises from 1934 to 1944.

The First Grade Women’s College, now functioning from Old Tahsildar Office in Puttur with 750 students, can be shifted temporarily to the school building. The college is already facing space constraints in the present building.