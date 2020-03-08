‘Demand for women reservation in Parliament genuine’

MLC Ivan D’Souza said that the demand for reservation for women in Parliament was genuine and the government should introduce it.

He was speaking during district-level Sthree Shakthi Samavesha and International Women’s Day programme organised by District administration, Zilla Panchayat, Women and Child Development department, Jilla Sthree Shakthi Okkuta and Jilla Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta on Sunday.

“Fifty percent reservation is introduced for women in Urban Local Bodies, Gram Panchayats and Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayats. The reservation for women in the Parliament is lying pending. Women have proved their mettle in all walks of life. Several laws have been passed in the country for the benefit of women and ensure that they do not face any discrimination. In spite of it, there has been a rise in atrocities on women, which should be checked,” he said.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, ‘’Women are being revered since the time immemorial in the country. Even earth is compared to mother. A woman is known for her qualities of kindness and patience. All of us should strive to build society.’’

Report released

An evaluation report on the implementation of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, prepared by Dr Sherley of Alva’s College, was released on the occasion.

Speaking on the report, Sherley said a team of three lecturers of the college had met the block-level and district-level task force, scanning centres, selected schools, Asha and Anagnwadi workers, elected representatives and Kishori Sangha while evaluating the implementation of the scheme.

She said that there was a decline in inclination shown towards male child among the parents owning to various facilities, including scholarships and free education, offered for the girl child by the government.

She felt the need to strengthen activities of Kishori Sangha to make it more effective in the district.

The team has noticed non-qualified staff in the scanning centres. There is a need to work in coordination with departments. Best Mahila Mandali, best Anganwadi workers and women achievers from various walks of life were felicitated on the occasion.