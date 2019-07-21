Dengue: 71 breeding sites identified, destroyed

With a spurt in dengue cases, the district administration and Health Department carried out a mass cleanliness drive at Gujjarakere, Emmekere, Mahakalipadpu, Jeppu, Bolara and Mangaladevi on Sunday.

The move has been taken in the backdrop of a large number of cases being reported from the areas.

In a drive against those responsible for stagnation of water in their surroundings, the Mangaluru City Corporation collected a fine of Rs 85,000.

On noticing stagnation of water in the areas, the officials have collected fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 from the defaulters. The drive will be intensified in the coming days.

Sites identified

The drive administration has identified places in Gujjarakere, Emmekere and Mahakalipadpu as Grid 1. The drive will be intensified to check the outbreak of dengue cases.

Officials led by Executive Engineer Linge Gowda, Assistant Executive Engineer Devaraj destroyed 71 mosquito breeding sites.

The breeding sites were destroyed in under-construction sites, vacant sites at Mangaladevi Road, Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School at Bolar, Mangaladevi Temple area, Mulihithlu area, Bolar Level Road, Bagini Samaja Anganwadi premises and other surrounding areas.

Water flow

Around 250 personnel, officials and volunteers were engaged in the cleanliness drive. The labourers made an arrangement for the easy flow of water in the area, to ensure that water stagnation do not give scope for breeding of mosquitoes resulting in vector-borne diseases.

The Asha workers and health assistants visited the households, shops and business establishments and source deduction was carried out. The water tanks were checked. All the grass and weeds grown in the areas were cleared. Even tyres filled with water were cleared. The workers carried out fogging in the affected areas. Even awareness was created among people to destroy stagnant water in their vicinity.

Suspected death

A supervisor attached to Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd reportedly died of dengue at a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday. The victim is Naveen Chandra Kadri (56).

The health officials will confirm if the death was due to dengue after carrying out the death audit.