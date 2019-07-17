Dengue cases on the rise in DK, poor rainfall blamed

With 352 people tested positive for dengue, there has been a spurt in the vector-borne viral infection cases in Dakshina Kannada from July 1.

“All preventive measures have been taken to destroy the breeding places of mosquitoes in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada district,” said Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said unlike in previous years, there has been a rise in the cases this year and experts attribute this to poor rainfall. Normally, DK receives heavy rainfall in the month of June and July, which washes away puddles that become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

The sporadic rain have left the district with stagnant water in the surrounding of houses where mosquitoes breed. In the month of June, 75 cases were reported. Last year, June had reported 230 cases but it was not a spurt, the deputy commissioner added.

On the preventive measures, he said source deduction is the need of the hour. The households should ensure that fresh water do not get stagnated in their surroundings.

“As many as 200 teams (with one health worker and two staff) have been constituted in Mangaluru city, to visit households and destroy the breeding ground of mosquitoes and also to create awareness among the people. The Mangaluru City Corporation will take up a drive to clear such water stagnantion in KSRTC bus stands and markets in Mangaluru.”

Door-to-door visit

The teams will start door-to-door visit from Thursday. Aedes aegypti mosquitoes— carriers of dengue virus, breeds in even small containers, tyres, plastic containers, coconut shells, broken buckets with fresh water in it. Cleaning of premises by removing such containers and emptying them at least twice in a week would bring down the numbers of mosquitoes, he said.

Senthil said daily report from private hospitals on suspected cases have been sought, to monitor the situation. Even the educational institutions and hostels should ensure that breeding of mosquitoes are checked in their premises. The MCC will also take up fogging inside the houses and appealed to the residents to cooperate.

Jeppu, Kodialbail, Bolara, Bunder, Gujjarakere and Arakerebail in Mangaluru city, Kadaba and Sullia taluks have witnessed spurt in Dengue cases.

10 cases daily

According to private hospitals, at least 10 suspected cases are being treated daily. Of 352 cases, 200 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

About 80% to 85% of the cases get cured without any complications. Only a few get complications which call for platelet transfusion, he added.

The rubber plantations in Kadaba and Sullia taluks are also breeding ground for mosquitoes with the water getting stored in containers used for collecting rubber latex, DC said.

Special meeting today

A special meeting of authorities from educational institutions will be convened on Thursday, to discuss on measures to check breeding of mosquitoes, he added.