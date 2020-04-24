Denial of permission for cremation is black mark on district

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said the denial of permission for the cremation of a Covid-19 victim in the city, was a blot on the district administration's reputation.

He told reporters on Friday that it was an uncivilised act. The MLA concerned should have helped in conducting the cremation by convincing the residents.

He lauded the move of Bantwal MLA for permitting the cremation in his farmland.

“An elected representative should be humane. Instead of creating confusion in the minds of people, we have to become a guiding force for the people. The district administration should prepare an action plan pertaining to the management of Covid-19 from sample collection to treatment and then to cremation if anyone fails to respond to the treatment and dies," he stressed.

The MLA also flayed government's decision over Ramanagar’s Covid-19 row. It was a government created problem, he added.

"The government is acting without any plan,” he charged.

