Permission denial for cremation is black mark on dist

Denial of permission for cremation is black mark on district

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 21:44 ist

Mangalore MLA U T Khader said the denial of permission for the cremation of a Covid-19 victim in the city, was a blot on the district administration's reputation.

He told reporters on Friday that it was an uncivilised act. The MLA concerned should have helped in conducting the cremation by convincing the residents.

He lauded the move of Bantwal MLA for permitting the cremation in his farmland.

“An elected representative should be humane. Instead of creating confusion in the minds of people, we have to become a guiding force for the people. The district administration should prepare an action plan pertaining to the management of Covid-19 from sample collection to treatment and then to cremation if anyone fails to respond to the treatment and dies," he stressed.

The MLA also flayed government's decision over Ramanagar’s Covid-19 row. It was a government created problem, he added.

"The government is acting without any plan,” he charged.
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
UT Khader
Denial
permission
for cremation
is black mark
on district

What's Brewing

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 