Dept of Posts inks pact with Lady Goschen Hospital for door delivery of birth certificates

The Department of Posts, Mangaluru Division has entered into an agreement with Lady Goschen Government Hospital to launch a special service ‘Door delivery of birth certificates through speed post’ at Lady Goschen Government Hospital, Mangaluru.

The Department of Post had recently launched the initiative at Mangaluru City Corporation in the month of March and now with this initiative, a major step has been taken for the extension of the service to the entire district of Dakshina Kannada.

Currently, about 400 to 600 deliveries in a month are reported at Lady Goschen Government Hospital and people of about nine districts of Karnataka and three districts of Kerala are availing the service in the hospital.

In the present system, birth certificates for the children born in Lady Goschen Hospital are issued at the hospital itself. Hence, to get the birth certificate, the applicant had to visit Lady Goschen Government Hospital twice ie, the first time for applying for a birth certificate and the second time for collecting the certificate.

This process caused inconveniences for applicants from far off places like Kasaragod, Karwar, Kodagu apart from far places of Dakshina Kannada district who depend on Lady Goschen Hospital for delivery and other pregnancy complications. Sometimes they have to visit more than two times when certificates could not be generated due to various factors.

The MoU between Lady Goschen Hospital and Mangaluru Postal Division aims to eliminate second or multiple visits for the collection of certificates. Under this service, while applying for birth certificates, the applicants will be given two choices - either to collect the birth certificate by themselves by personally visiting the hospital again at a later date or to get the certificate delivered at their doorsteps through Speed Post service.

If the applicants choose the second option, then they have to submit an additional application requesting for sending certificates through speed post once it gets generated. In the additional application, they have to mention the delivery address along with the mobile number and agree to pay a service fee of Rs 100 to the Department of Posts at the time of delivery.

On the generation of these certificates at Lady Goschen Hospital, the Department of Posts will arrange to deliver these certificates at the doorsteps of the applicants through the Speed Post service.

Once the application is submitted by the applicant to Lady Goschen Hospital, the hospital authority will generate certificates within three to 30 days of request and hand it over to the Department of Posts. The Department of Posts will deliver it to the address mentioned through Speed post within two to five days.

The addressee will receive SMS alerts indicating tracking details of certificates from booking to delivery, said Senior Superintendent of Post Offices Shriharsha.

