'Depute extra teachers to schools with more students'

MLA C T Ravi directed the officials from the education department to depute additional teachers from schools with fewer children to schools where the number of children is more.

Speaking at the quarterly KDP meeting on Monday, he said teachers should be deputed to schools in Siddapura, Bogase and other villages.

The officials should submit a report on deputing teachers to schools within a week, he added.

In charge BEO Ravi Kumar said that 122 schools have less than 15 children. Measures will be taken to depute additional teachers from the school.

ZP Standing Committee on Education President Jasantha Anil Kumar accused the officials of not furnishing full details to the elected representatives on vacant posts.

Taluk Panchayat President Jayanna said, “A few teachers do not write the date in the leave note. When officials and elected representatives pay a surprise visit, other teachers write the date and show it to the officials. I have enough documents to prove such tactics being followed by the teachers.”

The MLA said that residents in Gowdanahalli, Ambale, Marle, Thimmanahalli, Indavara, Adishaktinagara, Kempanahalli are suffering from fever.

A health awareness campaign should be organised in these affected villages, he added.