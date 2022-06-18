Derogatory remarks against Hindu gods: Complaint filed

Representatives of various Hindu organisations filed a complaint with Puttur town police against KPCC social media cell secretary and advocate V Shailaja Amarnath and others for allegedly insulting Hindu gods.

In their complaint, they said that Shailaja and others hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, in the Clubhouse.

The complaint alleged that Shailaja along with Preethu Shetty alias Mahalakshmi, Anil Puneeth and others had made derogatory remarks on Hindu gods.

Meanwhile, miscreants have reportedly damaged the house of the Congress leader in Puttur. Shailaja has also filed a complaint in this regard.

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty has condemned the derogatory remarks by the Congress leader and said that the derogatory remarks have revealed the anti-Hindu agenda of the Congress.

The MLA has sought to know what action will be taken against the said leader.