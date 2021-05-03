Designated Covid hospital in Kodagu needs more beds

The designated Covid-19 hospital in the district is facilitated with an oxygen tank of 13,000-litre capacity. Even though there is no shortage of oxygen currently, the increasing number of Covid-19 patients from the last few days has created a cause for concern.

During the normal days, there will be reserves of oxygen sufficient for three months. The liquid oxygen can be supplied to 300 beds for 15 days. But, there has been an increase in the number of patients from the last 15 days in Kodagu.

As many as 37 Covid-19 patients are availing treatment in the ICU of the district hospital. There are 250 beds with oxygen supply to it.

As the people from outside the districts are getting admitted at Madikeri hospital, there may be a shortage of beds in future.

Also, as there are very few private hospitals in Kodagu, there is an increase in pressure on the district government hospital.

29 deaths in 5 days

A total of 29 people infected with Covid-19, succumbed to the virus in the last five days.

Six persons lost their lives on April 29, three persons on April 30, seven persons on May 1, eight persons on May 2 and five persons on May 3.