Desilting work in River Cauvery stops abruptly

Following a complaint filed by Basavanna Devara Bana Samrakshana Trust against MLA Appachu Ranjan and three others, the desilting work of River Cauvery near Rasool extension in the town has come to a halt.

The complaint filed at Kushalnagar police station claimed that the work is in violation of the rules, against the environment and also in violation of the orders by the Supreme Court.

The complaint has been submitted by Basavanna Devara Bana Samrakshana Trust president C P Muttanna and secretary B C Ranjan against MLA Appachu Ranjan, Pravaha Santrastara Vedike president Chandramohan, working president M M Charan, contractor Purushottam Rai and Kaveri Neeravari Nigama officer Rajugowda.

However, a counter-complaint has also been submitted by Pravaha Santrastara Vedike office bearers Chandramohan, Charan, Udaya Kumar and Kodagana Harsha, against the office bearers of Basavanna Devara Bana Samrakshana Trust.

During the last two years, people of Kushalnagar town residing in proximity of River Cauvery were affected by artificial floods due to the silt accumulated in the river. Hence, a memorandum was submitted to the MLA and the deputy commissioner to take up measures towards desilting the river.

Following the same, the desilting and maintenance work was started on May 11 at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.

But, as objection has been raised, the work has been stopped. The sand extracted during the desilting work has been stored in Rasool extension.

People living in the residential extensions near the banks of River Cauvery in Kushalnagar town have requested the resumption of work as danger may await them in the rainy season if the desilting is not taken up.