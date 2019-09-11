Devadigas to offer Brahma Ratha to Polali temple

Members of the Devadiga community will offer a ‘Brahma Ratha’ to the Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple in Bantwal.

Ramadas Bantwal, president of the Devadiga Samaja Sri Polali Shashthi Ratha Samarpana Samiti, told mediapersons the work on the chariot will be taken up on September 13.

The temple Tantri, priests, administration board members and members of the Devadiga community will be present on the occasion, Bantwal added.

“During the meeting held on May 19 on the temple premises, a committee was formed to offer the Brahma Ratha. Wooden logs required to build the grand chariot were being stocked and 75% of the wood was contributed by the community members. The cost of the chariot is estimated at around Rs 40 lakh,” he said.

“There are plans to offer the chariot to Polali goddess in March 2020”, Bantwal added.