Develop humanitarian values, says MLA Appachu Ranjan

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan stressed the need for developing humanitarian values that transcend all the religions and castes.

He was speaking after inaugurating Ambigara Chowdaiah and Vemana Jayanti organised at D Devaraj Urs Bhavana by the district administration.

Ranjan said, “The great personalities are remembered by organising jayanti to ensure that their preachings are followed by the people. Chowdaiah and Vemana have served society. Their contributions should be remembered by society.”

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said, “There is a need to create awareness on preachings of great people.”

Hebbale High School teacher M N Venkatanayaka said, “Basavanna and Allamaprabhu created awareness in the society through their Vachanas at Anubhava Mantapa. There is a need to create awareness on Vachanas.”

Ambigara Chowdaiah was a thinker who propagated equality and opposed the caste system.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat district unit president Lokesh Sagar also spoke on the occasion.

At Chikkamagaluru

Orator Chatnalli Mahesh said there is a need to create awareness on the Vachanas of Ambigara Chowdaiah.

Speaking during the Ambigara Chowdaiah Jayanthyutsava organised by the district administration at Kuvempu Kala Mandira in Chikkamagaluru, he said, “Vachanas of Chowdaiah make a reference to knowledge, expertise and personality of teachers. Teachers should chant his vachanas daily. Teachers should develop an attitude to acquire knowledge.”

Ambigara Chowdaiah had fought for social justice. Through his vachanas, he tried to awaken people.