Development has come to a standstill in state, says Siddaramaiah

Congress Legislative Party leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said that he will expose the BJP in Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, addressing party workers in Kallapu, en route to Ullal Uroos, said, "We will reveal the corruption of the government. I will explain how Karnataka is inching closer to bankruptcy after BJP came to power in the state. The development in the state has come to a standstill."

He said people in Dakshina Kannada have immense knowledge in politics and thus understand politics easily.

"We should not support any political party blindly without proper analysis. People should try to know how BJP has turned corrupt," he added.

He recollected there were no allegations against him or others when Congress was in power in the state.

There were no charges against the government. But, corruption is rampant after BJP came to power in Karnataka, he said.

"It is not my opinion. Karnataka State Contractors' Association president D Kempanna has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting corruption in Karnataka. Do we need this government or should we oust them? The day will come when the BJP government will collapse and we will come back. We will expose the BJP when we come to power," he said.

The former chief minister alleged that a man in Belthangady was murdered by a Bajrang Dal leader.

"We will condemn any murder. Be it in Shivamogga or Belthangady. Life is precious. Nobody should stoop to the level of murdering anyone," he added.