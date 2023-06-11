Development, peace and harmony to be prioritised in Dakshina Kannada: Dinesh Gundu Rao

District-in-Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the development works and maintenance of law and order for peace and communal harmony in Dakshina Kannada district will now be prioritised.

Officials should take people into confidence and implement development works. All the government schemes should be implemented effectively and it must be ensured that genuine beneficiaries get all the benefits from the government, he told mediapersons on his maiden visit as a District-in-Charge Minister in Mangaluru.

Stressing the need for maintaining law and order in the district, the minister said that police should take stringent action against those who flout the rules. He added that peace and harmony are essential for the development and investors in the district.

"It is easy to provoke and create disturbances but difficult to restore peace. Irrespective of political affiliation, everyone should support the district administration in development and maintain brotherhood in the society."

Also Read | Govt will support sustainable growth: Dinesh Gundu Rao

He said that he will direct the district administration to prepare for the monsoon and take precautionary measures to keep a check on disasters during natural calamities.

Dinesh Gundu Rao’s office in Mangaluru will be open to all where grievances of the public will be addressed. “I will visit the district frequently and will be in contact with the leaders and various organisations."

To a query on the anti-communal wing in Mangaluru Commissionerate limiting to check moral policing, the minister said “I will discuss it with the Home Minister on its status. When the Home Minister has raised it, it will be implemented. The wing is not aimed at creating hate in the society. Instead it aims to take action against those perpetrators who are into moral policing.”

Regarding sea erosion in Ullal, Someshwar, Panambur, the minister said that there is a proposal at the government level to check sea erosion in Ullal proposed by Speaker U T Khader. Temporary measures will be taken to ensure that there was no damage to the properties and life.

On the demand for setting up of government medical college in Puttur, Rao said that he will look into the proposal and take a call after discussing the pros and cons. The government in the past had taken a decision to set up government medical colleges in all the districts. Accordingly, several districts already have a medical college. On halting the ongoing works, the minister said that each department will review the works and ensure that no inconvenience is met by the people owing to the incomplete works.

With respect to the coastal manifesto, the minister said that the Congress-led government needs time to fulfill all the promises made to people. “All the promises will be fulfilled in five years. We did not prepare a manifesto just for vote. Instead we will implement it.”

To a query on government to review the allotment of government land to RSS and other organisations during the tenure of previous BJP government, he said “the revenue department will review whether rules were flouted while allotting government land. The government land should be utilised for productive purposes. Any loopholes in allotment will be rectified.”