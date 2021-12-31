Development Rights Certificate to be issued to landowners

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will expedite the process of granting Development Rights Certificate (DRC) to citizens who have surrendered their land for road widening works in MCC limits.

Property owners who handed over property rights to the MCC for road widening five years or prior to the initiation of the Amendment Act on October 7, 2021, will be granted DRCs through fast-track procedure under Karnataka Town and Country Planning (Amendment) Act 2021, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Mayor Premananda Shetty informed on Friday.

All the property owners who have submitted land but not received DRCs have to submit necessary documentary proof to the TDR Cell at MCC, he added.

The details of land given to MCC gathered under the fast track system will be posted on the MCC website in the coming days. Details of properties submitted five years or prior to the initiation of the Amendment Act will be posted on the MCC website and TDR Cell notice board.

In case of any objections, a letter should be submitted to the MCC commissioner within 15 days. Objection letters sent after 15 days will not be accepted, said the mayor.

MCC will conduct a hearing for fast track issuance of DRCs. Property owners are requested to cooperate during property survey and approach TDR Cell, Town Planning Division, MCC, for more information, said MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.