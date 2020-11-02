Devotees allowed for sevas, night stay at M M Hills

Gayathri V Raj
  • Nov 02 2020, 16:09 ist
The Chamarajanagar district administration, has lifted the restrictions imposed on devotees at the Male Mahadeshwara Hill in the wake of Covid-19, and has given permission to conduct various sevas, darshan and to stay overnight at the pilgrim centre. Credit: DH Photo

The Chamarajanagar district administration, has lifted the restrictions imposed on devotees at the Male Mahadeshwara Hill in the wake of Covid-19, and has given permission to conduct various sevas, darshan and to stay overnight at the pilgrim centre.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi has issued orders in this regard lifting the restrictions. However, those visiting the temple should compulsorily follow Covid-19 guidelines like wearing masks, social distancing and others, the release said.

Those below 12 years and above 65 years will not be allowed into the temple. Others are allowed to visit the temple from 4 am to 10 pm, every day. Earlier, the temple was open from 7 am to 7 pm.

All guest houses, cottages and dormitories will be open, to enable the devotees to stay overnight. However, the devotees will not be allowed to stay in front of the temple, near rangamandira and other places, according to M M Hill temple development authority secretary Jayavibhavaswamy.

Karnataka
Male Mahadeshwara Hills
COVID-19
Chamarajanagar

