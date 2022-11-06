Devotees take padayatra against shortening of Yakshagana shows

Opposing the decision of the Kateel Durgaparameshwari Prasadita Yakshagana Mandali to truncate the duration of all-night Yakshagana performances to short duration performances from 2022-23, the devotees of the Kshetra organised a padayatra titled ‘Sri Kateelammanede Bhaktara Nade’ on Sunday.

Sri Kateel Yaksha Seva Samanvaya Samithi and Sri Kateel Mela Yakshagana Seva Samithi from various parts of undivided Dakshina Kannada and permanent Yakshagana hosts, were a part of the foot march from Bajpe Sri Sharada Shakthi Mantapa to Kateel temple.

The devotees offered prayers to the presiding deity.

Sri Kateel Yaksha Seva Samanvaya Samithi and permanent Yakshagana hosts appealed to Kateel temple administrative trustee Sanath Kumar Shetty and temple hereditary trustee/priest Vasudeva Asranna to conduct all-night shows.

The decision to cut-short performances from the 2022-23 touring season starting November 24, should be withdrawn.

The decision to cut short the duration was unilateral, they said.

Samithi convener Ashok Krishnapura said that Yakshagana is not a mere form of art. Devotees host Yakshagana with utmost devotion.

Use of loudspeakers

The Samithi has urged Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister and Kannada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Umanath Kotian, Dr Y Bharath Shetty, Deputy Commissioner Ravikumar M R to relax restrictions to keep Yakshagana performances out of the ban imposed on the use of loudspeakers after 10 pm.

The devotees played Chende en route the foot march covering around 9 km. The foot march commenced at 8.45 am and concluded at the Kateel temple at 11.30 am.