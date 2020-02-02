Deworming drive in Udupi from Feb 10

The Health Department officials plan to cover 2,68,828 children, aged between 1 and 19 years, for its campaign as a part of the National Deworming Day programme.

The deworming drive will begin on February 10.

Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said, “Children who are affected by hookworms, whipworms and roundworms face lack of concentration and weakness, as the worms are parasites that suck the nutrients in the food consumed. The infestation of worms can be prevented by maintaining cleanliness and personal hygiene. Also, people should consume clean water and food. The fruits and vegetables too should be washed thoroughly before consumption.”

He added that Albendazole tablets will be given to children aged between 1 and 19 years to improve the children’s health. “The Department of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Public Instruction and the Women and Child Development Department have been involved in implementing the programme. Children from all government, aided and unaided schools and colleges, anganwadi centres, and ITIs will be covered under the programme,” he explained.

District Health Officer Dr Sudheer Chandra Sooda said that tablets will be distributed to students. The tablets will have no side effects, he assured.