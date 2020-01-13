DH-PV quiz in Udupi on January 16

Prajavani and Deccan Herald, in association with Deeksha, will organise quiz competitions for schoolchildren. The selected teams will get attractive prizes.

Students from Class V to X can participate in the competition. Each school can send three teams with two students in each team. The participants should take part through the schools. There is no registration fee.

The quiz championship in Udupi district will be held at Sri Vishweshatheertha Rangamandira at Vidyodaya Public School on Vadiraja Road on January 16 from 8.30 am.

The quiz competitions will be held in different parts of the state till January 30.

‘Cash prize’

The first three winners in the final round will get Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively.

The fourth and fifth place winners will get Rs 6,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively.

Those interested should send filled applications through the headmaster of the school to prakash.nayak@deccanherald.co.in for registration.

For details contact, Prakash Nayak—98808 42842 or Santhosh Bhandary—96069 12174.