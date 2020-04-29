Did not complain against BJP: Subbaiah

In connection with the controversy on BJP workers collecting contributions for PM Cares Fund, Pattacharavanda Subbaiah, a resident of Chelavara village, clarified that he had not submitted any complaint to the DC or SP of the district.

Neither did he speak against any political party or person regarding the issue, he said.

His response came in the wake of MLA K G Bopaiah's allegation on Subbaiah who had reportedly complained to the DC and the SP against the door to door collection of contributions by BJP workers.

In a press release, Subbaiah said that he was part of a WhatsApp group where he posted the issue about the collection of contributions during the lockdown and questioned the relevance of the same.

The DC and the SP are members of the same social networking group, he stated.

"When the workers arrived at my house to collect contributions, I had told them to refrain from the campaign during the lockdown period for their own safety. The police had come to the house of Chelavara village BJP booth committee president voluntarily and not on my request," he said.

Subbaiah meanwhile alleged that the roads in Chelavara village are in a pitiable condition. The bridge in the village had collapsed during last rainy season.

The people who came last year and promised of carrying out the repair have never visited the village again, he added.