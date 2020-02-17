Differences in JD(S) Kodagu unit sorted, says Ganesh

JD(S) Kodagu unit President K M B Ganesh said that the differences in the district unit had been sorted giving strength to the party to make Kodagu BJP-free.

He was speaking during the inauguration of the new office of the district unit on the first floor of Chamber of Commerce building in Madikeri on Sunday.

Ganesh said that the party was being led under the guidance of the elders and with the cooperation of young members. “There are a lot of burning issues in Kodagu. The former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy had managed the flood situation in Kodagu in 2018 very well. He had visited Kodagu seven times to study the flood situation and listen to the woes of the flood victims,’’ he added.

Ganesh said, “Compensations were dispensed to the needy at the right time. But, the present Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has totally neglected Kodagu. The BJP-led state government has failed to provide compensation to the flood victims.” He said, “The Kodagu JD(S) unit will stage a huge protest in the district in the days to come. BJP’s only agenda is to make Kodagu free from Congress leaving the people’s problems unattended.”

Ganesh urged the state government to make an MLA from Kodagu as the district in-charge minister.

He meanwhile said, “It is our duty to make India a secular country in true sense.’’

Calling upon the party workers to convince the people about the achievements of the earlier JD(S)-Congress coalition government, Ganesh predicted that JD(S) would win the upcoming city municipal council (CMC) and gram panchayat (GP) elections.

Senior party worker H N Thammaiah inaugurated the party’s district office.

JD(S) district unit president’s office was inaugurated by senior leader Panattale Vishwanath, while district secretary’s office was inaugurated by former DySP Keshavananda.

Thammaiah said that hundreds of party workers had contributed towards strengthening of the party. JD(S) had earlier stormed Kodagu, which was a Congress bastion.

The party workers should make this possible again, he added.

JD(S) District Minority Cell President Isaac Khan said that the party district unit president had sorted out all differences in the party and the workers were confidently working towards the upcoming CMC and GP elections. But, some people have been spreading rumors, he said.

“Former minister B A Jeevijaya has himself stated that his good wishes are with the party. But, he is clear on remaining away from active politics”.

Strengthen party

JD(S) District Youth Cell President Vishwa said that efforts were being made to strengthen the party further at the booth level.

Mysuru City Corporation Mayor Tasneem, party workers B A Muddegowda, Jayachandra, D P Bojappa, H N Thammaiah, Pushpa Nagaraj, K M Abeer Sabu, Yamuma, M M Sharif, Mansoor Ali, S A Moidin, Maneyapanda Belyappa, Panattale Vishwanath and Yusuf were felicitated on the occasion. JD(S) District Women’s Cell President Shanti Acchappa and JD(S) State Vice President Shariff were present.