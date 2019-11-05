Digging up of burial ground: Protest to be held

Bajrang Dal Napoklu division convener Pradeep said that a protest will be staged in Napoklu on November 11 against Gram Panchayat officials who had dug up the Hindu burial ground without a prior intimation.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Tuesday, he said that the Gram Panchayat officials have recently dug up the burial ground and have shifted 16 bodies from their tombs.

From the last 25 years, the burial ground in Bethu village was used for the burial of people belonging to Hindu religion. The act by these officials will be condemned during the protest and action will be demanded against them, Pradeep added.

Bajrang Dal vice president Radhakrishna Rai, leaders Pradeep and Vinay were also present.

Vishva Hindu Parishad leaders too have condemned the incident. Paying a visit to the burial ground on Monday, VHP district committee general secretary D Narasimha said that the Gram Panchayat officials have felled the trees in the burial ground in Bethu village and have transported the timber overnight, without even calling a tender.

“Moreover, a deep trench has been created using an excavator and the bodies buried in the place have been misplaced. The inhumane act of the officials has hurt the feelings of the Hindu community,” he said.

It is said that a trench, which is only 20 to 30 metres away from the banks of River Cauvery, is meant for waste management. This is a blatant violation of government orders, he said and went on to urge the district administration to intervene in the matter and provide justice to the Hindu community.

Bajrang Dal district convener Chetan, ZP member Padiyammanda Murali Karumbaiah, leaders Vinay, Pradeep, Ambi Cariappa and Karavanda Lava were present.