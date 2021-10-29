Directions issued to safeguard banks of River Cauvery

MP Pratap Simha issued directions to the officials to take appropriate measures to protect the banks of River Cauvery.

He was chairing the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Madikeri on Friday.

Action should be initiated against those who have illegally constructed houses on the river banks, he said.

'Check violations'

State Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa said that houses are built on both the banks of Cauvery. Sewage from these houses is directly released into the river.

A survey of the river banks should be carried out and fences should be installed to safeguard the banks as soon as possible, he said.

Madikeri MLA M P Appachu Ranjan said that no activities including the construction of houses are allowed within a 100-meter radius of the river banks.

The panchayat development officer, Taluk Panchayat executive officer and Town Panchayat chief officers concerned should initiate action against the illegal activities, he added.

He also said that the government's attention has been drawn towards providing exemption to pump sets within 10 HP of the coffee growers.

Pratap Simha sought information from the officials concerned on the supply of fertilizers in the district.

He also directed the joint director of the agriculture department to ensure sufficient stock of fertilisers in the cooperative societies.

The MP felt there is a need to expedite the vaccination campaign in the district.

“Special vaccination drives should be organised in this regard,” he said.

The MP also issued directions towards the implementation of the Sowbhagya Scheme.

CESC executive engineer Ashok said that there are hurdles in the implementation of the scheme in the forest region.

The scheme will be implemented within a month after clearing the bottlenecks, he added.

‘Lodge cases’

Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa directed the police officials to file cases against people who are carrying out religious conversion activities in the district.

MLA Appachu Ranjan expressed his displeasure against the non-supply of ration items in Mukkodlu, Hammiyala, Mutlu, Garvale and Surlabbi villages.

The people are facing problems due to lack of ration, he said and asked the deputy director of the food and civil supplies department to ensure the supply of ration items.

Vijaya, a nominated member of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, urged authorities to provide nutritious food to the tribal families in the district.

Zilla Panchayat deputy secretary P Lakshmi, district health and family welfare officer Dr R Venkatesh were present, among others.