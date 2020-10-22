Director turns to scrap business for a living

Director of the much-acclaimed and path-breaking Beary film - ‘Triple Talaq’, Yakub Khader Gulvadi has returned to scrap business due to financial crisis and to make ends meet.

Hailing from Gulvadi in Kundapura, Yakub had to drop out of school after the sixth standard due to poverty and start a scrap business.

“I used to read books that were sold to the scrap shop. I was attracted to ‘Antaranga-Bahiranga’ of Taranga magazine and by luck, also got to meet it’s editor Santhosh Kumar Gulvadi,” he said.

“In 2006, I received a call from Director Girish Kasaravalli for his movie ‘Gulabi Talkies’. He discussed Kundapura Kannada, Beary language and culture with me. It was then I realised what a script was and how it was the soul of a movie while working with Kasaravalli,” he recollected.

Further, he said director Nikhil Manju had contacted him for the movie ‘Hajj’ in 2012-13. Later, he worked in ‘Geregalu’. All these movies had won national and state awards and were screened at international film festivals.

“I decided to direct the movie ‘Reservation’ in 2016-17. Later, ‘Triple Talaq’ was also directed. Both the movies had won international recognition. I have travelled to 17 countries during this period. ‘Triple Talaq’ was scheduled to be screened in 54 countries. Unfortunately, the sudden announcement of the lockdown changed the course of my life. I suffered huge financial losses and decided to take up scrap business for a living once again,” he explained.

In the meantime, ‘Triple Talaq’ has been selected for a film festival in Nigeria. He is also planning to make a film on the impact of the lockdown.