'Disburse suitable compensation to farmers'

A delegation led by Rajya Raitha Sangha Kodagu district unit president Manu Somaiah submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha and demanded compensation for the farmers.

The farmers said that owing to inclement weather conditions, coffee beans have started withering and they are in distress.

"Suitable compensation should be disbursed to the farmers. Coffee crops were damaged even during the last season. The Coffee Board officials had visited only a selected area to conduct the survey and had submitted a report to the government. As a result, a majority of the farmers have failed to get the compensation," said Manu Somaiah.

The farmers urged the government to release compensation for the coffee growers immediately.

The Coffee Board officials should visit all the affected areas in Virajpet, Ponnampet and other hoblis to assess the damage, they added.