Disparity alleged in the allocation of grants

Congress leader and Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj organisation district president Tennira Maina alleged that the president of Ayyangeri Panchayat and the PDO of Ayyangeri Gram Panchayat have converted the panchayat office into BJP office.

Addressing reporters here on Friday, he said that there is a population of 2,800 in Ayyangeri village and a population of 800 in Sannapulikotu village. But, in the proposed action plan of development works on natural resources management, for the year 2021-22, only 30% of the grant has been reserved to Ayyangeri village while 70% of the grant is reserved for Sannapulikotu village.

This is because the president of the Gram Panchayat belongs to Sannapulikotu, Tennira Maina said and alleged that the PDO is hand in glove with the president in the unjust allocation of funds.

Accusing that the Gram Panchayat president has meted out injustice to the people of Ayyangeri, the Congress leader urged the Zilla Panchayat executive officer to reject the current proposal and issue an order to prepare a judicious proposal.

Tennira Maina also pointed out that the Covid-19 vaccination is not available for those who have to take a second dose in the district and the people have been wandering from one centre to another, for the vaccine.

Ayyangeri Gram Panchayat member Abdul Rashid said that strict action should be initiated against the PDO of Ayyangeri Gram Panchayat.

Napoklu Kisan unit general secretary Nachappa Bolladanda and Youth Congress zonal president Ravoof were present.