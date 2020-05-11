Disrespect to national flag

Disrespect to national flag

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 11 2020, 22:51 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:00 ist

Local residents accused the owner of a private boat of hoisting the national flag upside down while sailing in River Nethravathi at Bolar.

A resident of Ranipura, who owned the speed boat, had allegedly disrespected the national flag. He had retired as a captain of a ship. When the locals drew his attention to the tri-colour flying upside down, he had ignored it.

The locals had complained to Coastal Security Police and local MLA.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath in a tweet had urged the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police to initiate strict action against the owner of the boat

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Disrespect
national flag
private boat

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 