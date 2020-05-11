Disrespect to national flag

Local residents accused the owner of a private boat of hoisting the national flag upside down while sailing in River Nethravathi at Bolar.

A resident of Ranipura, who owned the speed boat, had allegedly disrespected the national flag. He had retired as a captain of a ship. When the locals drew his attention to the tri-colour flying upside down, he had ignored it.

The locals had complained to Coastal Security Police and local MLA.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath in a tweet had urged the Mangaluru Commissioner of Police to initiate strict action against the owner of the boat